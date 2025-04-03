Live: After Lok Sabha’s marathon debate, Waqf Bill to be taken up in Rajya Sabha today
Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda will present The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Rajya Sabha today, after it was passed in the Lower house on Wednesday.
The heated debate, which lasted over 12 hours in the Lok Sabha, concluded with 288 votes in favour and 232 against the bill.
Opposition has strongly opposed the bill, calling it "unconstitutional" and an attempt to "take away" the rights of minorities.
Meanwhile, the NDA government have accused the opposition of "misleading" the public by "spreading misinformation" about the bill.
The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.
Live Updates
- 3 April 2025 11:47 AM IST
Kharge asks Anurag Thakur to apologize, resign
After Anurag Thakur’s allegation against Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, claiming he grabbed land without permission, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha asked Thakur to apologise in public for his statements. Kharge said that if Thakur can’t bring even one paper to prove his allegations, he should apologize in the House and then render his resignation.
- 3 April 2025 11:47 AM IST
Kharge's 'Jhukega Nahi' charge in Rajya Sabha
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, in a Pushpa-esque response to Anurag Thakur’s charge, said “Jhukega nahi” after the BJP MP accused him of “grabbing land” amid the Waqf Bill row.
- 3 April 2025 11:33 AM IST
"Brazen assault on Constitution; strategy to keep society in state of permanent polarization": Sonia Gandhi on Waqf Bill
Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led Union Government after the Waqf Amendment Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, stating that this bill is a "brazen assault" on the Constitution and is BJP's strategy to keep society in a state of "permanent polarisation." At the CPP general body meeting, Sonia Gandhi said, "Yesterday, the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, was passed in the Lok Sabha, and today, it is scheduled to come up in the Rajya Sabha. The bill was, in effect, bulldozed through. Our party's position is clear. The Bill is a brazen assault on the Constitution itself. It is very much part of the BJP's deliberate strategy to keep our society in a state of permanent polarization."
- 3 April 2025 11:13 AM IST
Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha resume proceedings for the day
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha resumed proceedings for the day after a stormy session in the Lower House over the Waqf Amendment Bill on Wednesday. The discussion on Waqf Bill will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha today.