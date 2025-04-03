Live: After Lok Sabha’s marathon debate, Waqf Bill to be taken up in Rajya Sabha today

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda will present The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Rajya Sabha today, after it was passed in the Lower house on Wednesday.

The heated debate, which lasted over 12 hours in the Lok Sabha, concluded with 288 votes in favour and 232 against the bill.

Opposition has strongly opposed the bill, calling it "unconstitutional" and an attempt to "take away" the rights of minorities.

Meanwhile, the NDA government have accused the opposition of "misleading" the public by "spreading misinformation" about the bill.

The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.