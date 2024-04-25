After Jagan's Memantha Siddham, YS Bharathi Hits Campaign Trail

Hyderabad: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife YS Bharathi became the cynosure of all eyes as she is taking part in the door-to-door election campaign in support of her husband, who is contesting from Pulivendula Assembly constituency.

As Jagan Mohan Reddy filed nomination papers at the office of Returning Officer (RO) at YSR junction after completing “Memantha Siddham” bus yatra Tekkali in Srikakulam on Thursday, focus is laid on intensifying election campaigns across the State.

As her husband will be busy campaigning for the party candidates in various assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, Bharathi will be assisting him in the door-to-door campaign. She already started meeting people visiting every household seeking support for Jagan this time as well.

Bharathi drew attention of everyone when she greeted Jagan after “Siddham” bus yatra entered the Krishna district a few days ago and within a few hours he suffered an injury when a stone was hurled on him at Ajith Singh Nagar in Vijayawada.