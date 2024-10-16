After IndiGo and Akasa Air, Two SpiceJet Flights Receive Bomb Threats

Spicejet on Wednesday said that it has received a bomb threat for two flights on their X handle.



SpiceJet spokesperson said that authorities were immediately informed and all safety protocols were followed.



The passengers on both the flights disembarked safely and the aircrafts were released for further operations after receiving the necessary approvals.



"On October 16, 2024, SpiceJet’s X handle received a direct message indicating a bomb threat concerning two flights. The concerned authorities were immediately informed and the laid down safety protocols were followed. Passengers on both aircraft disembarked safely. After receiving the necessary approvals from the concerned authorities the aircraft were released for further operations," said the SpiceJet spokesperson.



Earlier today, Akasa Air and IndiGo received bomb threats. Akasa Air flight QP 1335 from Delhi to Bengaluru carrying 174 passengers including 3 infants and 7 crew members received a security alert and was diverted to Delhi on Wednesday.



A IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad after receiving a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax.