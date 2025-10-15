After Family's Consent, Haryana IPS Officer's Autopsy Being Conducted at PGIMER

Chandigarh: The autopsy of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar is being conducted at PGIMER here after his wife gave consent for the same on Wednesday, officials said.In a statement, the deceased senior officer's wife and IAS officer Amneet P Kumar said she gave consent for post-mortem after receiving assurance from Chandigarh Police that a fair probe will be conducted and a commitment from Haryana government that action will be taken against "erring" officers.

The family of the late Dalit officer, including his wife, arrived at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in the morning, identified the body and completed other formalities, after which the post-mortem process began.

A board of doctors was constituted to conduct the autopsy in the presence of an executive magistrate, ballistic expert, toxicology expert, forensic expert, and fingerprint expert with arrangements made for videography and photography, police had said earlier.

In her statement, Amneet Kumar stated, "In view of the assurance extended by the Union Territory Police for conducting a fair, transparent and impartial investigation, and the commitment conveyed by the Government of Haryana to take appropriate action against any erring officials in due course of law, I have consented to the conduct of the post-mortem examination of Late Y Puran Kumar, IPS."

"Considering the evidentiary importance of a timely post-mortem and in the larger interest of justice, I have agreed for the same to be carried out as per prescribed procedure, by the constituted board of doctors, with the presence of a ballistic expert, under the supervision of a magistrate, and with videography of the entire process to ensure complete transparency," she said.

The senior IAS officer said that she has full faith in the judiciary and police, and that she sincerely hopes that "the investigation will be conducted in a professional, impartial, and time-bound manner, so that the truth emerges in accordance with law."

She also promised to extend full cooperation to the investigating team so that the process is expedited. "In view of the ongoing investigation, no further public statement shall be issued at this stage, and I request the media to respect the sensitivity of the matter," she said.

On Tuesday, Chandigarh Police approached a local court seeking direction to Kumar's family to identify the body for post-mortem.

On police's plea, the court had issued a notice to Kumar's wife to file a reply either personally or through a counsel on October 15, failing which the application will be decided on merit.

Inspector General Y Puran Kumar, 52, allegedly shot himself dead on October 7. However, a post-mortem could not be conducted as his family refused to give consent until action is taken against the Haryana officers who were named in the 'final note' of the deceased officer.

Chandigarh Police has constituted a six-member special investigation team to probe the case.

Amid opposition's attack and demand from Kumar's family for action against officers accused of harassing him, the Haryana government on Tuesday sent DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave, and gave the additional charge of Haryana DGP to O P Singh, a 1992-batch IPS officer. Last week, it had transferred Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya.

On Tuesday, Chandigarh Police said it was constrained to move court for direction to the family to come forward to identify the body so that post-mortem can be carried out.

In a statement, Chandigarh Police had said that it is absolutely vital at this stage that the post-mortem be conducted at the earliest to preserve important forensic evidence and in the interest of justice.

An eight-page 'final note' purportedly left behind by Kumar accused eight senior IPS officers -- including Haryana DGP Kapur and now-transferred Rohtak SP Bijarniya -- of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".

Kumar's wife had demanded that Kapur and Bijarniya be named in the FIR and arrested for alleged abetment of her husband's suicide.

Meanwhile, giving a murkier twist to the case, another officer -- Assistant Sub-Inspector in Rohtak, Sandeep Kumar -- shot himself dead on Tuesday evening after levelling corruption allegations against the deceased Inspector General Puran Kumar, who also served in Rohtak.

ASI Sandeep Kumar's alleged suicide came in the backdrop of the escalating row over Puran Kumar's death, which has shaken up the police top brass and raked up a political storm.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Puran Kumar's family and called for the respect of all Dalits. He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Haryana government to take immediate action and arrest the officials responsible.

After Puran Kumar's suicide, several political leaders cutting across party lines had been visiting the family at their Sector 24 residence to offer condolences.

Many opposition leaders had been demanding action in Puran Kumar's alleged suicide case. Members of several Dalit outfits and some opposition parties have staged protests at different places in Haryana, demanding strict action against the accused in the case.