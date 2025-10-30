After Cyclone Montha, Ship Wreckage Surfaces Off Odisha Coast

Bhubaneswar: As the sea calmed following Cyclone Montha, parts of an old shipwreck have emerged near the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, intriguing locals and experts alike.

The remains of the vessel were spotted roughly a kilometre off Ekakulanasi village under Rajnagar block.

According to local sources, the rough sea conditions and powerful tides triggered by the cyclone may have disturbed the seabed, revealing the long-submerged structure.

Experts suggest the vessel could date back to the British era, citing the ship’s visible aluminium components—an unusual material for modern fishing boats. However, the exact period and origin of the ship remain uncertain.

“The wreckage of a ship has become visible near the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary and is being investigated. Its design suggests it may belong to the colonial period, and the structure could hold significant historical value. Further research is needed to confirm this,” said local environmentalist Bijaya Kabi.

Residents have expressed concern that the hidden debris could endanger fishing trawlers and forest patrol boats operating in the area, particularly during high tide. They have urged authorities to take precautionary measures and, if necessary, remove the wreckage from the sea.

“It is still unclear whether the ship belonged to the British or another foreign power, but its remnants pose a risk to those navigating nearby,” said a local villager.

Local observers also believe the vessel may have been involved in an accident decades ago and was later carried by strong currents to its current resting place.

The discovery has sparked curiosity among historians and marine conservationists, who view it as a potential link to Odisha’s maritime past and its historic trade routes along the Bay of Bengal.