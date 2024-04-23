After break, AP CM Jagan Resumes ‘Siddham’ Bus Yatra in Visakapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: A day after taking a break, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday began “Memantha Siddham Yatra” from Yendada MVV city stay point in Visakapatnam. The yatra entered 21st day on Tuesday.



He then travelled through YSR Stadium in Madhurawada where a sea of supporters welcomed him with traditional dances of Uttarandhra like ‘Tappeta Gullu’ and ‘Kolatam’.

The Chief Minister was expected to reach Peddipalem post noon to participate in an interaction programme with social media influencers. He is likely to discuss with them in detail on how to effectively counter the negative campaign launched by the Opposition parties against the YSRCP and disseminate correction information to people.

He also expected to inform the role of social media influencers during the ongoing election campaign.