AFSPA extended in 4 districts of Assam amid 'recent disturbances' in Bangladesh

Guwahati: The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA was extended in four districts of Assam for six months in view of the "recent disturbances" in Bangladesh and its potentially inimical effect on the internal law and order situation, according to a notification issued on Tuesday.

The districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Sivasagar will remain "disturbed area" under the AFSPA, it said.

Reports from various agencies obtained through the police headquarters have indicated that "due to sustained efforts and proactive counter-insurgency measures of the security forces, the overall scenario in the state of Assam has significantly improved during the last few years and particularly during last three years", the notification said.

"However, due to the recent disturbances in the neighbouring country Bangladesh and its potentially inimical effect on internal law and order situation, the Government of Assam recommends that the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958 may be retained for another 6 (six) months," it added.

Under the AFSPA, an area is declared "disturbed" for the convenience of security forces.

The proposal was submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs, which after due consideration decided to maintain the "status quo" regarding disturbed areas in the state for a further period of six months from October 1, the notification said.

The four districts have been the only areas under AFSPA in the state since October last year, with the law being gradually withdrawn from other parts.

It was withdrawn from Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao last year, while other areas were taken out of its purview earlier.

The AFSPA was first imposed in Assam in November 1990 and has been extended every six months since then.

The Act empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant. It also gives a certain level of immunity to the security forces in case of an operation going wrong.

Civil society groups and rights activists have been demanding the withdrawal of the "draconian law" from the entire Northeast, claiming a violation of human rights by the armed forces.

The cry to repeal the Act gained renewed momentum following the death of 14 civilians in firing by security forces in a botched anti-insurgency operation and retaliatory violence in the Mon district of Nagaland on December 4, 2021.