Afghan Boy Found in Plane’s Landing Gear After Landing in Delhi

New Delhi: A 13-year-old Afghan boy's "curiosity" brought him to Delhi from Afghanistan after he somehow managed to get inside the landing gear compartment of an aircraft that took off from Kabul, official sources said.

The incident was reported around 11 am on Sunday when KAM airlines flight number RQ-4401 reached the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after a 2-hour journey. The teenager was, however, repatriated to Afghanistan on Sunday itself, on the same flight, sources said.