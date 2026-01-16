How to Take a Legal Break From Your Marriage

In an era where matrimonial conflicts are increasingly complex, Indian law offers a nuanced remedy of divorce—judicial separation. Often described as a “legal pause” in marriage, judicial separation allows spouses to live apart without dissolving the marital bond.

We got in touch with Advocate Anik MIktear Uddin, a leading Bangalore-based lawyer with 17 years of practice across multiple areas of law, including family and divorce law, criminal law, and cybercrime. Excerpts from the conversation

What is judicial separation?

Judicial separation is a court-approved arrangement that allows spouses to live apart without dissolving the marriage. The marital relationship continues to exist, but the legal obligation to live together is suspended.

This is fundamentally different from divorce, which permanently ends the marriage and allows remarriage. Judicial separation offers space- legal, emotional, and social for reflection or reconciliation before taking the irreversible step of divorce.Basically, this serves as a cooling-off period for the parties to decide the future of their relationship.

Who can file this petition?

This petition may be filed by any married couple, regardless of their religion.

What are the grounds for judicial separation for all religions?

Judicial separation is granted on standard divorce grounds—cruelty, adultery, desertion, etc.—or when couples, unable to live together, need legal space to heal without ending the marriage or to provide a better future to children.

Could you explain judicial separation under the Hindu Marriage Act?

Yes, either spouse may seek judicial separation under Section 10 of the Hindu Marriage Act for the couple to legally live apart without ending the marriage, providing space for reconciliation.

Can you brief us on how to obtain a judicial separation under Muslim law?

Although there is no specific codified law, we generally file an original suit (sometimes called a declaration suit) under Order VII, Rule 1 of the CPC, read with Section 2 of the Dissolution of Muslim Marriages Act, 1939, citing the above grounds. After a full trial—or by mutual agreement reached at a mediation centre—the court may permit the parties to take a break from the marriage.

What about inter-religious or civil marriages under the Special Marriage Act, as well as Christian and Parsi laws—do they also recognize judicial separation?

Either spouse may apply for judicial separation on the applicable grounds under Section 23 of the Special Marriage Act, Section 22 of the Indian Divorce Act, 1869 (applicable to Christians), and Section 34 of the Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act, 1936.

Can a live-in partner file for judicial separation?

Judicial separation applies only to legally recognized marriages. However, some remedies are available to live-in partners—women under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

What about maintenance during judicial separation?

Maintenance during judicial separation is usually claimed via a separate application. Courts may grant interim or final maintenance after a full trial, or decide amounts during proceedings. In some cases, parties agree to maintenance through mediation, or they may settle terms privately before filing.

Can judicial separation eventually lead to divorce?

Yes. If reconciliation does not occur and parties continue to live separately, the decree of judicial separation may become a ground for divorce under several personal laws. In practice, it often serves as a transitional phase between marriage and divorce.

Why is judicial separation important in today’s society?

Judicial separation reflects the law’s humane and balanced approach to marital breakdown. Not all failing marriages require immediate dissolution. This remedy protects dignity, mental well-being, and social realities, recognizing that in some cases, distance may heal where finality cannot. Judicial separation provides structured relief on maintenance, custody, and protection—especially for vulnerable spouses. It is strongly recommended to increase public awareness about divorce and to prioritize the simplification and acceleration of court procedures.