ADP India Celebrates 7th Bring Your Kids to Work Day with Carnival Fun

ADP India – a Global Capability Center for ADP Inc., global leader in HR and payroll solutions, marked the 7th edition of its signature culture-building initiative, ‘Bring Your Kids to Work’ Day. ADP India welcomed over 4,500 associates and their family members, including 2,400 children aged 3 to 12 years, to its offices in Hyderabad and Pune. The event was a unique opportunity for children to catch a glimpse of their parents’ workplace and experience fun activities.





This year’s initiative embraced a carnival theme, transforming ADP India offices into vibrant spaces filled with playful energy and family connection. From AI-powered photo booths that digitally turned children into comic-book-style heroes to carnival activities, including tattoo artists, balloon sculptors, bouncy castles, and ball pits, the experience was curated to create memorable interactions and strengthen the emotional bridge between home and the workplace. Families also enjoyed instant themed photographs as keepsakes, ensuring the celebration lived beyond the day.