ADP India Celebrates 7th Bring Your Kids to Work Day with Carnival Fun
Over 2,400 children joined their parents at ADP India offices, enjoying AI-powered comic-photo booths, carnival games, and creative play
ADP India – a Global Capability Center for ADP Inc., global leader in HR and payroll solutions, marked the 7th edition of its signature culture-building initiative, ‘Bring Your Kids to Work’ Day. ADP India welcomed over 4,500 associates and their family members, including 2,400 children aged 3 to 12 years, to its offices in Hyderabad and Pune. The event was a unique opportunity for children to catch a glimpse of their parents’ workplace and experience fun activities.
This year’s initiative embraced a carnival theme, transforming ADP India offices into vibrant spaces filled with playful energy and family connection. From AI-powered photo booths that digitally turned children into comic-book-style heroes to carnival activities, including tattoo artists, balloon sculptors, bouncy castles, and ball pits, the experience was curated to create memorable interactions and strengthen the emotional bridge between home and the workplace. Families also enjoyed instant themed photographs as keepsakes, ensuring the celebration lived beyond the day.
Speaking about the company’s 7th edition of the tradition, Vijay Vemulapalli, General Manager and Managing Director, Global Shared Services International - India and Philippines, said, “At ADP, Bring Your Kids to Work’ represents the value we place on relationships, belonging, and emotional connection. When children experience where their parents work, it deepens pride and humanizes the workplace. The initiative is yet another chapter in ADP India’s vision of building a workplace that nurtures community, belonging, and connection where work and life are not competing priorities, but integrated experiences.”
The carnival was held on 2 Saturdays to ensure that more associates had the flexibility to participate without compromising schedules or family routines. The celebration concluded with thoughtfully curated experiences – from snack boxes for families to goodie bags for children comprising educational tools and playful treats, ADP ensured every family left with both tangible and emotional takeaways.