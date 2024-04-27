Adivasis Mounting Pressure on Parties to Ensure Pattas for House Sites

Issuing pattas to the house sites has become an election issue and Adivasis are agitating for the pattas for house sites under the banner of Thudum Debba.

A large number of Adivasis are living in huts they set up on the land in 72/22 and 72/73 survey numbers on the outskirts of Bhatti Savargaoan gram panchayat in Mavala mandal and requesting the district officials to provide basic amenities to them in Komaram Bheem colony.

Adivasis have been demanding that the state government issue pattas to the house sites where they were living for long. The Adivasi leaders alleged that some political leaders are creating hurdles in providing the land to the Adivasis by colluding with realtors eyeing the land and creating fake land documents for the government land.

Godam Ganesh, working president of Thudum Debba, said the government should consider their long-pending demand on humanitarian grounds, issue pattas to the house sites and sanction 5 lakh for the construction of the Indiramma house on the same site.

He said nearly 1,500 Adivasi families who do not have their own houses are residing in the huts in the Komaram Bheem colony and it would be a great help for the Adivasi families to impart education to their children and get medical facilities if the government issued pattas to these sites.

Prof. Kodandaram, president of the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS), extended his support to the Adivasis and hoped that the Congress government would consider the Adivasis’ demand since this was genuine and the Congress government seemed to be committed to the welfare of the Adivasis.

He addressed the Adivasis at a meeting in Komaram Bheem colony and interacted with those residing in the huts there on April 25.

Kodandaram said he will personally discuss the issue with panchayat raj minister Danasari Seethakka and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and see that the Adivasis got the pattas to their house sites.

Congress candidate Atram Suguna promised the Adivasis to take up the issue with minister Seethakka and do justice to the Adivasis residing in the huts.