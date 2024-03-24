Adivasi Warn of Complaining to EC for Roads

Visakhapatnam: Representatives of Adivasi communities took out a “Doli” yatra on Sunday demanding road connectivity to hill-top Gumma, Karriguda, Kadarevu, Pinakota, Kottanguda and Richalapalem villages in Anantagiri mandal of Alluri Sitaramaraju district.

Speaking on the occasion, their representative K. Govinda Rao said they want authorities to start the work on roads immediately. “Otherwise, we will complain to the election commissioner and enforcement vigilance officer,” he warned.Adivasi leaders say as per GO No. 5, social welfare department had between 2021 and 2022 sanctioned ₹33 lakh for construction of 60.85 kilometres of road. However, only two kilometres of work had been completed, which government records show that all the roads have been completed.One of the protesters Ulli Simhachalam said, "We have to walk 20 kilometres to get ration rice. If we fall sick, 108 will not come for us. Field-level officials do not work for us, as there are no roads. Records show that funds have been spent on us. It is clear there are loopholes in the system. Why should we vote,” Simhachalam asked.Rapa Rajarao said some funds have been sanctioned for road works. But these works have not been started though the election notification has come.“As soon as the elections are over, all these roads will be cancelled. Funds will get exhausted and officials will be transferred,” Rajarao remarked.