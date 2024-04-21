Aditya Group Alleges Misinformation Spread Via Social Media, Seeks Action

Kakinada: Aditya Group of Educational Institutions has lodged a complaint with Kakinada district superintendent of police S. Satish Kumar on Saturday against social media posts targeting the institution. The administrative officer of the Institutions clarified in posts on Facebook and Twitter that the Institute had not suspended any student on Friday for involvement in irregularities related to the CM's convoy.

The officer stated that the Institution noticed a fake notice circulating on social media and had not taken any such disciplinary action. The Institution authorities urged the police to investigate the incident and take severe action against those responsible for the misleading posts on social media.

Meanwhile, the Institutions' Vice President N. Satish Reddy informed the Deccan Chronicle that he and his engineering college students were greeting Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday. While conversing with Jagan in the bus, an individual from the student group began chanting slogans in favor of the Jana Sena leader. Jagan did not seem to notice. Later, a group of individuals intentionally recorded videos and posted false allegations regarding the Institution.