Aditya Aluminium Commissions Odisha’s First 200 KLD MVR-Based ZLD Plant

Bhubaneswar: Aditya Aluminium, a unit of Hindalco Industries Limited, has achieved a major sustainability milestone with the commissioning of Odisha’s first 200 KLD Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) plant based on advanced Mechanical Vapour Recompression (MVR) technology at its Sambalpur facility.

The cutting-edge system enables complete recycling and reuse of industrial effluents, ensuring that no liquid waste leaves the plant premises. The MVR process evaporates and condenses wastewater using recycled steam energy, recovering 90–95 per cent of clean water for reuse—thereby drastically reducing freshwater consumption and ensuring full compliance with stringent ZLD norms.

The facility, built at an investment of around Rs 20 crore, underscores Hindalco’s commitment to sustainability, resource efficiency, and circular economy principles. It also aligns with the company’s broader goal of achieving water positivity across its operations.

The plant was inaugurated in the presence of senior officials from the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), including Uma Nanduri, PCCF (Kendu Leaves) and Member Secretary, OSPCB; Sudarsan Behera, Conservator of Forests, Sambalpur; Dr. S.N. Nanda, Regional Officer, SPCB; and Er. Hiranya Kumar Nayak, Regional Officer, Jharsuguda. Senior executives from Aditya Aluminium, led by Unit Head J.P. Nayak, also attended the ceremony.

With this commissioning, Aditya Aluminium becomes one of the first in Odisha’s industrial sector to adopt a modular MVR-based ZLD system—setting a new benchmark for sustainable and responsible industrial practices in the aluminium industry.