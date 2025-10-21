Aditi's Tribute to Wanaparthy Sari

Aditi Rao Hydari’s wedding style wasn’t just about couture — it was a tribute to heritage. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the actress revealed how her stunning Sabyasachi half-sari, worn at her temple wedding with actor Siddharth, was inspired by the traditional Wanaparthy weave — a fabric deeply tied to her family’s legacy.

“The revival of the Wanaparthy saree! A saree that has multicultural roots, much like me,” wrote Aditi, recalling how her grandfather, Raja J Rameshwar Rao, helped bring the iconic weave back to life by supporting local artisans and reintroducing forgotten designs.

She also remembered a special piece from her family collection — the black asharfi saree inspired by a Ravi Varma painting. “Now I realise I was inspired by that saree too — it was locked in my subconscious and surfaced when Sabyasachi created my wedding outfit,” she shared.