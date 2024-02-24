Adilabad SP Slaps ASI in front of Family Members at Medaram

Warangal: In a bizarre incident, the superintendent of police (SP) of Adilabad not only slapped his subordinate in front of his family members but also insulted him during the Sammakka-Saralamma jatara in Medaram in the late hours on Friday. The assistant SI (AR) Ravi Kumar, working with Warangal police commissionerate, was deployed on a special duty as rope party in-charge during the Medaram jatara.

On Friday night, Ravi Kumar’s family members visited Medaram. He tried to send his wife and children in a separate queue line allotted for police personnel. The SP Gouse Alam, who noticed this, immediately stopped Ravi Kumar’s family members, slapped him and started abusing him. The SP also asked the ASI to kneel down in front of his family members and insulted him in the name of punishment. The ASI broke down.

Meanwhile, some police personnel who objected to the SP’s rude behaviour tried to stage a protest against him. However, other higher ranked officials brought the situation under control.