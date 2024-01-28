Adilabad Officials Making Arrangements for CM’s Tour

Adilabad: District officials are making arrangements for the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's tour to Indravelli in the Adilabad district. The Chief Minister will address a public meeting and inaugurate and lay foundation stones for some development works on the occasion.

However, the CM’s tour schedule programme is not yet confirmed but the sources said that Revanth may visit Indravelli on February 2.

Along with the superintendent of police Gaush Alam, in charge of ITDA, Utnoor, project officer Kushboo Guptha, Collector Rahul Raj inspected the arrangements being made for the CM tour at Keslapur and Muthnoor. A ‘Smruthi Vanam’ will be developed at the Indravelli Martyrs Memorial.

The collector instructed the officials to prepare a proposal for laying a road from Muthnoor to Keslapur and works to be taken up at the Nagoba temple. The officials were directed to inspect the helipad and the works at a public meeting venue near the Martyrs Memorial at Indravelli.