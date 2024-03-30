Adilabad Experiencing High Temperatures

Adilabad: Adilabad is experiencing high temperatures, which touched 42 degrees Celsius for the last two days. People remain mostly indoors and come out early in the morning or late in the evening to do their daily errands.



Predictions are that the temperatures here may touch 46 at the peak of the summer.



The main roads wore a deserted look in the afternoon as people remained indoors.

Children are mostly confined to their homes. Both the urban and rural areas are experiencing high temperatures.



People, however, are taking a risk and attending events like marriages even as the temperatures hover high.





