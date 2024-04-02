Adibatla Police Arrests KCR'S Nephew Kanna Rao For Attempted Land Grabbing Case

Former chief minister’s nephew Kalvakuntla Tejeshwar Rao, who goes by alias Kanna Rao wanted in several cases, was arrested by Adibatla police on Tuesday.

Adibatla police on March 4 formed special teams to arrest accused Kanna Rao and kept a watch on his house and office in Alwal, police sources said.

Kanna Rao was arrested by the special teams in Rachakonda and detained in Adibatla police station, later after recording his statement police produced him before court and escorted him to Cherlapally prison.

A complaint against Tejeshwar Rao alias Kanna Rao, was lodged with Adibatla police by Bandoju Srinivas, director of OSR projects on March 3. Bandoju Srinivas in his complaint stated that Tejeshwar along with 38 BRS activists tried to encroach two acres of land of OSR projects, S Raghavendra Reddy, Adibatla police station inspector said.

Bandoju Srinivas stated in his complaint that Tejeswar Rao along with 38 other BRS leaders, threatened his employees and forcibly tried to encroach the land that has been given for development to Vamshi, associated with ORS projects, police said.

Srinivas stated in his complaint that Tejeshwar Rao’s men apart from threatening, trespassed their land and resorted to destructive tactics by damaging boundary walls with JCB, cutting the fencing wire, and burning the furniture on the premises and also attempted to encroach the land, Ragavender Reddy said.

However after Srinivas had alerted the local police on March 3, all 38 of them managed to flee to Bangalore while 10 BRS activists who supported Kanna Rao were already arrested.

Adibatla police had issued a look out notice on Kanna Rao and registered a case of attempt to murder, criminal trespass, causing damage, using explosive substances and rioting under IPC sections 307, 447, 427, 436, 148 and 149 before producing him before the court.

Tejeshwar Rao's aide Danial along with nine others have been arrested so far. Some of the victims are reportedly approaching police to file a complaint against Tejeshwar Rao who is reportedly involved in kidnapping of a Saroornagar realtor in March first week and encroaching his land.



While Kanna Rao was absconding, his counsel approached for his anticipatory bail at high court twice but the court rejected the bail application.

