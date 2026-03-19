Adhir: Will Contest At Berhampore

Berhampore: Senior Congress leader and former parliamentarian Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday announced his Assembly Election contest at his home turf, Berhampore, in Murshidabad of West Bengal although his party has not released its candidates' list.

Mr Chowdhury told the media, "My party wants me to fight at Berhampore. As a partyman, I will follow the decision as it is not only my choice but my party's also. Though I am seasoned with parliamentary politics, Berhampore Assembly seat comes under Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency, represented by me earlier. So I am not an outsider here.”

He however added that no one from the Trinamul Congress, who has been denied a ticket, would become his party's candidate. A five-time Berhampore Congress MP from 1999 to 2024, Mr Chowdhury served as the Lok Sabha leader of the Opposition and state party chief also.

Before becoming MP, he fought the Assembly polls as Congress candidate from Nabagram in the district for the first time in 1991 but lost. He later won there in 1996. According to sources, another Congress heavyweight and former Berhampore MLA Manoj Chakraborty may be fielded at Sagardighi this time.

Among other seats, the party is likely to choose either Tahidur Alam Suman or Murtaza Hussain for Lalgola, Sahil Alam for Kandi, Asif Ahmed for Nabagram and Hiru Haldar for Farakka.