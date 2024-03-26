Adhir Ranjan Praises Varun Gandhi, Extends Invitation To Join Congress

While political circles are rife with rumours & speculation regarding incumbent Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi's next move, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha stated that he will be very happy if Varun Gandhi joins Congress. Praising Mr. Gandhi, he said he is a strong leader with clean image and has a connection with the Gandhi family.

Chowdhury accused BJP of denying him the ticket this time due to his Gandhi family connection. There is a speculation that Mr. Gandhi might be fielded from Raebareli or Amethi seat.

On the other hand, SP candidate from Pilibhit Bhagwat Saran Gangwar said that Varun Gandhi called him and assured him of his support and also asked his supporters to support SP on Pilibhit seat.

According to sources, while Varun Gandhi is hurt over denial of ticket, but he will neither contest the elections as a 'rebel candidate' nor will join any other party. The reason for this is that his mother Maneka Gandhi has been again fielded as a BJP candidate from Sultanpur seat and Varun Gandhi wouldn't want to jeopardize her prospects within the saffron party.