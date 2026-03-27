Adequate Fertiliser Reserves Available, No Need to Panic: Nadda

New Delhi: Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda To a supplementary question from Congress member Manish Tewari on whether the government is looking at newer markets for fertiliser imports, Nadda said there is sufficient reserves for kharif season.

"We are also looking for diversification, new markets, newer areas, wherefrom we will get raw materials also for fertilisers. We have framed up our strategy to ensure fertiliser availability," Nadda said.

Disruption in shipping routes and West Asia war has raised concerns over fertiliser imports. India is a major importer of fertilisers.