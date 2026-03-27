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Adequate Fertiliser Reserves Available, No Need to Panic: Nadda

Nation
27 March 2026 12:25 PM IST

To a supplementary question from Congress member Manish Tewari on whether the government is looking at newer markets for fertiliser imports, Nadda said there is sufficient reserves for kharif season.

Adequate Fertiliser Reserves Available, No Need to Panic: Nadda
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New Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, March 27, 2026. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda To a supplementary question from Congress member Manish Tewari on whether the government is looking at newer markets for fertiliser imports, Nadda said there is sufficient reserves for kharif season.

"We are also looking for diversification, new markets, newer areas, wherefrom we will get raw materials also for fertilisers. We have framed up our strategy to ensure fertiliser availability," Nadda said.
Disruption in shipping routes and West Asia war has raised concerns over fertiliser imports. India is a major importer of fertilisers.


( Source : PTI )
J P Nadda fertilisers 
India 
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