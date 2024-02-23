Additional 5 CLs for all Women Gurukul Employees in AP

Vijayawada: AP social welfare minister Merugu Nagarjuna said that state government has decided to give additional five days of casual leave (CL) to all women employees working in Gurukuls.

Addressing the 72nd Board of Governors meeting of the B.R. Ambedkar Social Welfare Gurukula Vidyalayams Corporation in Tadepalli on Friday, he said the additional CLs can be availed by all women employees working in Gurukuls on regular, contract and outsourcing basis.



The minister disclosed that the proposal to regularise contract teachers in SC Gurukuls on the basis of GO 59 has been sent to the government for further action. Further, as per NCERT guidelines, it has been decided to relax the requirement of PG for TGT teachers working in Gurukuls.



Nagarjuna said that permanent guidelines are being framed for transfers of teaching and non-teaching staff of SC Gurukuls. These will be made applicable once the government lifts the ban on transfers.



With regard to promotions of district coordination officers (DCOs) working in Gurukuls, he underlined that these will be done as per the existing GOs. Principal secretary (Social Welfare) K. Harshavardhan and Gurukulam secretary Ravirala Mahesh Kumar were among the officials who participated in the meeting.