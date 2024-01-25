Adani-Krishnapatnam Officials, Kakani Refute Port Shutdown Reports

Tirupati: Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and Adani-Krishnapatnam port management have condemned reports that all operations at the port are being suspended and the container terminal is being relocated.

In a statement on Thursday, the port management underlined that there has been an increase in overall cargo volumes and revenues to the state government.

“Our port business is growing year on year. Our container operations are continuing, though there are variations in volumes owing to market trends. There is no job loss. In total, our Andhra Pradesh business is increasing with new opportunities. Overall cargo is increasing every year. Income of AP government from the port is also increasing. There is no revenue loss to AP government at all,” Adani-Krishnapatnam management clarified in its press release.

Following the reports, minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy met port employees on Thursday. He stated that claims of Krishnapatnam port's closure are "completely untrue."

"It is totally false that container terminal services will be stopped. The port management has clearly said they will continue running the container terminal services. There is no need for anyone to worry," Govardhan Reddy affirmed.

He assured the workers that if the port management ever decides to eliminate container services, he will fight on behalf of the employees and container service providers. "Container services should operate in conjunction with the port. Not a single service can be removed from the port," he underlined.

The minister pledged that if needed, additional vessels will be brought in and employment opportunities generated for those working in container services. "I will ensure that no employee of Sarvepalli constituency working in container services loses his or her job. If required, they will be given better jobs at the port," he stated.

Govardhan Reddy said in fact, he has taken up the issue of expanding operations at the Krishnapatnam port with central and state governments. “Steps are being taken to transform Krishnapatnam into a national benchmark port,” he underlined.