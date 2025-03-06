Ayodhya Goes Digital for virtual pilgrimage experience

Ayodhya: The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA), in association with 1 Play Group, has launched the AyodhYatra app — bringing Ayodhya’s spiritual essence to devotees worldwide. Available on Android and iOS, the app offers live darshans, personalized pujas, and immersive 360-degree temple tours, making Ayodhya’s divine experience accessible to millions, no matter where they are.

With AyodhYatra, devotees can explore the Ram Mandir, Kanak Bhawan, Hanuman Garhi, and the sacred Saryu Ghats, participate in live-streamed pujas from over 20 temples, and receive personalized blessings. The app also integrates metaverse technology, allowing users to experience Ayodhya’s vibrant streets and festivals, including the spectacular Deepotsav, where millions of diyas illuminate the city.

Gaurav Dayal, Commissioner, Ayodhya said: “Ayodhya is undergoing a historic transformation, and technology is playing a key role in making it a truly global spiritual destination. The AyodhYatra app allows devotees from across the world to experience Ayodhya’s divine energy, bridging faith and digital innovation. This initiative not only enhances accessibility but also preserves and promotes the city’s timeless heritage.”

The platform aims to expand, incorporating virtual tours of other major spiritual sites like Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi), Krishna Janmabhoomi (Mathura), and Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain) — creating an interconnected digital pilgrimage network.

Additionally, AyodhYatra offers personalized astrology services, connecting users with expert astrologers from Ayodhya for spiritual guidance and insights.

The surge in digital devotion comes at a time when India is witnessing an unprecedented rise in spiritual engagement. The recent Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj drew a record-breaking 663 million devotees, underscoring the vast potential for digital pilgrimage platforms like AyodhYatra.

AyodhYatra is now available for download on Android and iOS.