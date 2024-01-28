Actor Suman May Be YSRC Nominee From RJY LS Seat

Cine actor Suman’s name has sprung as the possible candidate of ruling YSRC from the Rajahmundry Lok Sabha seat.The sitting MP is Margani Bharat who will be contesting from Rajahmundry Urban assembly constituency.The name of Suman has cropped even as three candidates Dr. Anasuri Padmalatha, Dr. Guduri Srinivas and Gubbala Tulasi Kumar are making efforts to get the ticket for the Rajahmundry Lok Sabha seat. Padmalatha and Guduri Srinivas are doctors of the city. Dr. Srinivas had worked as the party’s city convener.All the three – Srinivas, Padmalatha and Tulasi Kumar, are from backward classes. Cine actor Suman is also a BC.Meanwhile, there was a propaganda that the seat may be given to the Kapu community. Many candidates from upper castes too have contested and won the Rajahmundry LS seat.In 2019 elections, Bharat, who belongs to the BC community, won the parliament seat fighting against an upper caste candidate M. Rupa, daughter-in-law of cine Actor Murali Mohan.Dr. Guduri Srinivas, a leading pulmonologist of the city, told Deccan Chronicle that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had invited him into politics, saying educated persons like him must also serve the society through politics. He said that is why he joined the party and worked as coordinator of the Rajahmundry assembly segment.Dr. Srinivas said the YSRC high-command has promised him to give Lok Sabha seat. “When MP Mithun Reddy visited the city recently, he told me that the Rajahmundry LS seat will be given to me. I am actively working in the LS constituency as per that promise,” he stated, underlining his keenness in contesting from the constituency.