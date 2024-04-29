Actor Sahil Khan Arrested In Chhattisgarh In Mahadev App Scandal

Actor and fitness influencer Sahil Khan has been arrested in Jagdalpur, headquarters of Bastar, in Chhattisgarh in connection with a case linked to Mahadev online betting scandal, police said on Sunday.

The special investigation team (SIT) of the Mumbai police arrested the actor on Saturday and then took him to Mumbai for producing him before the local court, Bastar police said.

According to the police, the actor had been on the run for 40 hours, from Goa to Karnataka, then Hyderabad, and was finally caught in Jagdalpur.

A local court in Mumbai where he was produced on Sunday remanded him to police custody till First May.

Sources said the police had recovered 2,000 SIM cards and had details of 1700 bank accounts, all of which needed verification.

The Mumbai cyber cell’s SIT has been probing the alleged transactions between some financial and real estate firms in Maharashtra and the promoters of the Mahadev betting app.

Preliminary investigation by police has indicated that the scam may run up to Rs 15,000 crore,

The police investigation has revealed that the entire operation was run from Dubai.

Two key promoters of the betting app hailed from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh and later fled to Dubai, police sources said.