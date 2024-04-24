Action will be taken on Dasoju’s plea against Surekha: ECI to HC

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday informed the Telangana High Court that it will act upon the complaint lodged by BRS spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan against environment minister Konda Surekha for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by passing derogatory and defamatory remarks against BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao.

The poll panel submitted that it will take a decision on the said complaint by Friday.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, was adjudicating the petition filed by Dasoju, seeking a direction to ECI to initiate action against Surekha.

Dasoju had on April 8 complained to the ECI that Surekha, during a press meet in Warangal, had violated the model code while alleging that Rama Rao was involved in the phone tapping case for which he will be sent to jail. He said the investigators had not even named Rao as a suspect. The ECI forwarded the complaint to the GHMC commissioner, who is also the election officer of Hyderabad, on April 18. Hence, the BRS leader approached the High Court seeking directions to ECI to take an early decision instead of forwarding the complaint to others.

As the ECI itself submitted to the court that it will take a decision on the complaint, the High Court noted it but was not inclined to issue any directions.





