Hyderabad: City police commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy on Thursday suspended Gopalpuram ACP Sudhir Babu for improper investigation into the murder of a producer, Anji Reddy. Sources alleged that Anji Reddy was murdered by some real estate agents but Sudheer Babu portrayed it as a road accident. Gopalapuram inspector Murali and DSI Dikshit Reddy have already been suspended in the case, police sources disclosed.