Acid attack on 11-yr-old girl shocks Maharashtra, sparks outrage

Mumbai: An alleged acid attack on a 11-year girl student in Sangamner has sparked an uproar in Maharashtra with the opposition demanding the resignation of Devendra Fadnavis as a home minister. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut stated that if Devendra Fadnavis has a conscience, he should resign from the Home Department.

“An 11-year-old girl has been attacked with acid in Ahilya Nagar. However, Devendra Fadnavis might claim that no such thing happened. He might say the government is capable, the Home Department is vigilant and women and girls are safe in our state – that not a hair on their heads will be touched,” Raut said.

“We might even get an answer in the Vidhan Sabha claiming that the victim wasn’t a girl, but a lifeless doll,” he added sarcastically.

“I want to tell Devendra Fadnavis that if your conscience is alive, you should give up the Home Department. You don’t have the time for it. All the time you have is spent on how to take revenge against political opponents, how to corner the Opposition, and how to conduct (their) surveillance," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Raut's criticism came after acid was thrown at an 11-year-old girl by an unidentified assailant in Ahilyanagar district on Tuesday, March 17. The girl suffered from severe facial burn injuries and is undergoing treatment. The incident took place in the Vadgaon Pan village under the Sangamner municipal council.

The issue was also raised in the ongoing budget session of the State Legislature with the opposition alleging deterioration in law and order in the state. Congress Legislative Party leader, Vijay Wadettiwar said that the atrocities against women and young girls in Maharashtra show no signs of stopping.

“The acid attack on a young girl studying in the 6th grade in Sangamner from Ahilyanagar district is extremely infuriating. Is there any fear of the police remaining in the state?” asked Wadettiwar. He alleged that there has been a complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra.

The Congress MLA criticised the government, saying that the Home Department no longer has control over the police. While incidents of exploitation of young girls have increased significantly in the state, the government is merely acting as a bystander, he added.

Taking note of the gravity of the issue, the Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rahul Narwekar said that the information provided is extremely serious and directed the government to take immediate note of the case and present a detailed statement in the House.

Minister of State (Home) Pankaj Bhoyar said in Vidhan Parishad that the incident took place outside D K More Janta Vidyalaya in Ahilyanagar district. Terming the incident serious and unfortunate, Bhoyar said instructions have been given to the police to conduct a thorough probe.