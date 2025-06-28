 Top
Home » Nation

Acid Applied on Pregnant Woman in Jalna Hospital

Nation
PTI
28 Jun 2025 1:11 PM IST

Woman suffers burn injuries after hydrochloric acid mistakenly used instead of medical jelly

Acid Applied on Pregnant Woman in Jalna Hospital
x
A pregnant woman in Maharashtra’s Jalna district was burned during delivery after acid was applied by mistake; authorities have launched an investigation.

Hydrochloric acid was allegedly rubbed on a pregnant woman's abdomen instead of medical jelly during the delivery procedure at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Jalna district, prompting the authorities to order a probe, an official said on Saturday. The woman sustained burn injuries in the incident that took place at the government rural hospital in Bhokardan on Friday, he said.

He said Sheela Bhalerao, a resident of Khaparkheda village, arrived at the hospital for childbirth when a nurse allegedly applied hydrochloric acid, mistaking it for the medical jelly used in the delivery procedure. Bhalerao, who sustained burns on her abdomen, gave birth to a healthy baby despite the serious lapse, the official said.
According to hospital sources, a sanitation worker had mistakenly placed the acid used for cleaning purposes on the medicine tray. District Civil Surgeon Dr R S Patil said, "This is a serious case of negligence. A detailed investigation has been initiated, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty."


( Source : PTI )
pregnant women maharashtra Jalna 
Rest of India Maharashtra Jalna 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X