Accusing RJD And Congress Of Promoting Families Amit Shah Promises "Double Engine Government" Committee Against Land Mafia In Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally of BJP OBC Morcha with a fiery speech in Patna’s Paliganj, highlighting the achievements of the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr. Shah emphasized key milestones such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya alongside other development work. During his speech, he criticized the Congress, Lalu Yadav’s RJD and the INDIA bloc, for their opposition to the removal of Article 370. He also accused Lalu Yadav of attempting to halt the Ram Temple movement by stopping the Rath Yatra in Bihar.

While addressing the rally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the masses to support the NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to win all 40 seats. “People of Bihar have always extended their support to the Kamal (Lotus). In 2014 we won 31 seats, in 2019 we won 39 and I am here to ask for your support to secure all 40 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said. “Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multiple development projects worth 2 Lakh crores. It’s only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP who can do good for the poor and the people of Bihar”, Mr. Shah added.

He stated that despite the RJD and Congress being in power for a long period, they failed to honour former Bihar Chief Minister and veteran socialist leader Karpoori Thakur. He said, “It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur”.

He also criticized the opposition, particularly the RJD and Congress, for promoting dynastic politics. He highlighted that Lalu Yadav, who is an ally of the Congress, disrespected the OBCs.

“The Congress party has always been interested in their families. Lalu Yadav also supported his family entire life. Sonia Gandhi’s only aim is to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister and Lalu Yadav who is sitting in the lap of Congress is only interested in making his son the chief minister of Bihar”, Amit Shah said.

In a strong criticism of RJD Chief Lalu Yadav over the land for jobs scam, Mr. Shah said that the “double-engine government” would soon form a committee and take action against those who illegally acquired land belonging to the poor.

“Lalu Yadav has worked to grab the land of the poor and backward people. The double-engine government will soon form a committee to strictly deal with the land mafia in Bihar”, Amit Shah said.