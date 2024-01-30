Hyderabad: The ACB trapped Khammam Two Town head constable Koteshwar Rao who had demanding a Rs.1.5 lakh bribe from a person to do an official favour. Rao, a writer at the police station, was caught accepting Rs.50,000, part of the bribe demand.

CID Warrant For Online Fraudster

Hyderabad: The CID executed a non-bail warrant and arrested an alleged online fraudster, Sohail Poddar of Maharashtra, in Haryana for duping a victim of Rs.93,000. The CID had registered the case in 2016. Poddar put up a fake advertisement for a car. When a city resident responded, he demanded the money to pay for cargo charges. After the victim paid up, he switched off the phone.

7 Held During Raid On Hookah Parlour

Hyderabad: The Maheshwaram special operations team arrested seven customers during a raid on a hookah parlour in Errakunta, Balapur, late on Sunday night. The owners, Mohd Abdul Hasaan alias Hassan and Habeeb Ahmed, of Barkas are absconding. Police seized the customers’ phones, hookah pots, pipes and flavours.

Man Gets 20 Yr RI For Raping Minor

Hyderabad: M.K. Padmavati, Special Judge for expeditious trial and disposal of rape and Pocso Act cases, on Monday sentenced Manikonda Mahesh, 22, to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of `25,000 for the rape of a minor girl. The court announced `3 lakh compensation for the victim. Mahesh, resident of MSR Hostel in Venkataramana Colony, was arrested in 2017 by the Vanastalipuram police, the Rachakonda police said.

BRS MLA Taps HC To Quash Case