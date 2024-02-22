ACB to seek custody of Jyothi for questioning

Hyderabad: Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) officials, who arrested in-charge SE of Tribal Welfare Engineering Department K. Jaga Jyothi in a bribery case, is likely to file a petition seeking custody of the accused officer for questioning in connection with her alleged illegal activities.

Sleuths from the investigation agency found assets worth crores of rupees in her possession. They suspect that she allegedly invested in benami names.

Jyothi, who collapsed on the ground due to ill-health and was admitted in Osmania hospital, was shifted to judicial remand after recovery.

During preliminary probe, ACB officials found more than `15 crore worth properties and huge gold ornaments, which she used to take as gifts from contractors for rendering official favours.

ACB arrested Jyothi when she was accepting `84,000 bribe for release of funds to a contractor, B Ganganna.

The agency officials conducted raids on the office of the tribal department engineering office located at Masab Tank and trapped the executive engineer Jyothi, who is the in-charge SE of the department.

The accused officer accepted the bribe for the already sanctioned bill pertaining to works in Nizamabad and to fix revised milestones at Gajularamaram for the construction of a juvenile boys hostel.