ACB Probes Alleged Fund Diversion in Andhra Pradesh Sheep Purchase

Assistant Directors (ADs) of Animal Husbandry and private contractors allegedly indulged in diverting funds which were supposed to be distributed to sheep suppliers of Andhra Pradesh.

Days after the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials registered cases in connection with irregularities in Animal Husbandry department in purchase of sheep and diverting the funds including file missing episodes, the agency has formed special teams to probe the case for taking further action.

Initially, the ACB officials are understood to have collected details from the Nampally and Gachibowli police who registered cases separately in connection with the files of missing incidents.

The sources said that the ADs working in Animal Husbandry departments -- Ravi Kumar and Kesav along with private contractors -- Moinuddin and Imran have purchased sheeps from a farmer in Guntur district in 2023. These sheeps were purchased to distribute to shepherd families in Telangana.

"A total of Rs 2.10 crore was supposed to be paid to the farmers in Guntur district. However, even as the funds were released, the sellers did not get the amount and these funds allegedly diverted to others," the ACB officials suspect.

To erase the evidence, the officials allegedly hatched a plan to steal files from the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Kalyan Kumar of Animal Husbandry department, Computer operators -- Moham Elija , Venkatesh and Prashant allegedly indulged in missing files incidents.

Sources said that the ACB officials are verifying the case details and are likely to question suspects based on FIRs registered. The ADs released funds by transferring amounts to contractors accounts, the ACB officials are likely to write to banks seeking bank statements to find out the irregularities in the department.

The Gachibowli police registered cases based on a complaint for sheep sellers after the officials failed to release funds, Nampally police registered cases after files went missing under suspicious circumstances a few months ago.