ACB officials begin grilling Balakrishna

Hyderabad: Following court directions, ACB officials on Wednesday began questioning former TSRERA secretary S. Balakrishna in connection with the alleged illegal assets case in the agency’s headquarters in Banjara Hills.



Earlier, the officials went to Chanchalguda Central Prison and took his custody after a thorough medical examination.



A DSP-rank officer and inspectors reportedly questioned the accused officer. A team of officers grilled Balakrishna over land-related documents, cash, gold and silver ornaments, which were seized at his residence.



Meanwhile, ACB officials have urged people to lodge complaints against the accused and submit any information in connection with his illegal activities. The ACB suspects that Balakrishna indulged in irregularities while working as director of HMDA and TSRERA secretary.









