ACB officials arrest TSRERA secretary

Following a 24-hour search operation, ACB officials arrested Balakrishna, secretary of Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority, and produced him before court for judicial remand. The officials are likely to file a petition seeking police custody of the accused for questioning. They seized properties worth Rs 8.26 crore in government value, which could be around Rs 400 crore in market value.ACB officials suspect that Balakrishna also allegedly accepted gifts in the form of gold, diamonds, open plots and flats from real estate firms for rendering official favours in violation of established rules.The ACB officials registered a disproportionate assets case against Balakrishna, a resident of Secretariat Colony in Puppalaguda.During the search operation, officials seized Rs 99.60 lakh in cash, 1988 gm of gold ornaments, six kg silver ornaments and property documents worth Rs 8. 26 crore as per government rates.