ACB Nabs Nirmal Municipality Officers for Demanding Bribe

Nation
DC Correspondent
23 Jan 2024 11:41 AM GMT
Revenue officer and bill collector caught red-handed accepting Rs 3,500.
ACB Nabs Nirmal Municipality Officers for Demanding Bribe
ACB arrests Nirmal municipality officers for bribery, official favor allegations.

Hyderabad: Two officers of Nirmal district municipality were trapped by the ACB for demanding and accepting bribes for assessment and issuing house number numbers from a person.

The accused officer T Gangadhar revenue officer (RO) and T Navanth bill collector of Nirmal district municipality on Tuesday were caught red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 3,500 for showing official favour to Veluma Gopal Reddy.

The accused officers demanded the bribe for issuing house number after an assessment.

Based on a complaint lodged by Veluma Gopal Reddy the ACB Adilabad unit arrested the officers, a press release issued by ACB stated.

