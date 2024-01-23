ACB Nabs Nirmal Municipality Officers for Demanding Bribe

Hyderabad: Two officers of Nirmal district municipality were trapped by the ACB for demanding and accepting bribes for assessment and issuing house number numbers from a person.

The accused officer T Gangadhar revenue officer (RO) and T Navanth bill collector of Nirmal district municipality on Tuesday were caught red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 3,500 for showing official favour to Veluma Gopal Reddy.

The accused officers demanded the bribe for issuing house number after an assessment.

Based on a complaint lodged by Veluma Gopal Reddy the ACB Adilabad unit arrested the officers, a press release issued by ACB stated.