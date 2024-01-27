ACB Files Petition Seeking Police Custody of Balakrishna

Hyderabad: Going deeper into the benami transactions of former TS RERA secretary S. Balakrishna, ACB officials found more than 30 valuable wristwatches at his residence and each of them was gifted by real estate firms for receiving official favours.

The officials on Saturday filed a remand report before the court alleging that Balakrishna had misused his position to amass illegal assets.

In their 45-page remand report, they said that they had conducted searches at properties of several people, including P. Rama Devi, Peerjadiguda; Kiran Acharaya, My Home Bhooja; Pramod Kumar, Jubilee Hills; K. Sandeep of Madhapur and Satyanarayana of Bachupally, suspecting benami transactions.

The ACB officials said that they had seized more than 30 wristwatches, which are valued at Rs.50 lakh. The agency officials filed a petition seeking police custody of the accused to open four bank lockers and for further questioning in connection with the case.

The ACB officials said that they need to cross check details of land documents, gold and other assets by questioning the accused officer for which they sought police custody.