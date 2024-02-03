ACB court denies chargesheet filing against TD president Atchannaidu

Vijayawada: The ACB court refused to allow filing of chargesheet against TD president K. Atchannaidu by the ACB sleuths here on Thursday.

When the ACB officials intended to file the chargesheet asking the court to take their plea into consideration, the court asked whether Governor’s permission was taken as per the provisions of Section 19 of Prevention of Corruption Act.

However, when the ACB officials requested to allow filing of chargesheet against Atchannaidu, the court has refused the plea and adjourned the case for next hearing to February 6.