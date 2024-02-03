Top
ACB court denies chargesheet filing against TD president Atchannaidu

DC Correspondent
3 Feb 2024 5:16 AM GMT
ACB officials face setback as court demands Governor's permission for chargesheet.
ACB court denies chargesheet filing against TD president Atchannaidu
ACB sleuths' attempt to file chargesheet against Atchannaidu rejected by court.

Vijayawada: The ACB court refused to allow filing of chargesheet against TD president K. Atchannaidu by the ACB sleuths here on Thursday.

When the ACB officials intended to file the chargesheet asking the court to take their plea into consideration, the court asked whether Governor’s permission was taken as per the provisions of Section 19 of Prevention of Corruption Act.

However, when the ACB officials requested to allow filing of chargesheet against Atchannaidu, the court has refused the plea and adjourned the case for next hearing to February 6.

