ACB Catches GST Officer Red-handed In Srikakulam

Visakhapatnam: Anti-Corruption Bureau officials in Srikakulam district caught a GST officer red-handed on Wednesday.

According to ACB DSP Ramanamurthy, a cashew trader contacted GSTO N. Kishore Kumar for input tax from the government. Kishore Kumar demanded a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh for the same.

Following this, the trader approached ACB. On the bureau’s advice, the trader offered to give ₹1 lakh to the GST officer.

ACB DSP Ramanamurthy and his team were present in the area and caught the officer red-handed while he was taking the bribe.



