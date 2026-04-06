ACB Arrests State Govt. Employee In Bribery Case

Mumbai: Just a few days after a staffer from Minister Narhari Zirwal’s office was arrested in a bribe case, a high-ranking official from the Finance and Planning Department was arrested while accepting a bribe in Maharashtra on Sunday.

According to reports, the official Vilas Lad was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 6,37,000 to facilitate the approval of funds. Acting on this matter, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted an operation in the Kharghar area and arrested him.

Officials said, Lad demanded a bribe to facilitate the approval of pending funds. The concerned individual lodged a complaint with the ACB, alleging that Lad had obstructed official work and demanded a bribe. Acting on this complaint, the ACB laid a trap in the Kharghar area on Sunday and arrested Lad while accepting the bribe.

In February, a clerk in NCP minister Narhari Zirwal’s office was caught red-handed by the ACB while taking a bribe. The ACB had raided Zirwal’s office in Mantralaya, where the clerk Rajendra Dhengare was caught taking a bribe of Rs 50,000. The ACB later sealed the office of the minister and initiated a probe into the money trail.

However, Zirwal denied any hand in the matter saying he will not defend or protect anyone. “If the person is guilty, then the ACB is free to take action against that particular person. Besides, I also wish to clarify that I have nothing to do with that person and his demand of a bribe. The incident is wrong,” the NCP minister said, adding that if corruption charges against him are proved, he is ready to resign.