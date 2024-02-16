ACB Arrests Nalgonda Govt hospital Superintendent for Accepting Bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested Nalgonda Government Hospital superintendent Dr Lachu Naik after catching him accepting a Rs 3 lakh bribe at his house for assigning a medicine supply contract. The ACB seized the cash from the accused officer.



Following the bribe demand, the medicine supply contractor approached the ACB and lodged a complaint, a press note said.



Following this, the ACB conducted a raid and arrested Dr Naik while he was accepting the bribe. His fingers tested positive for accepting the cash, which had been treated with a special chemical. The ACB arrested Dr Naik and produced him before the court for judicial remand.







