ABVP Bags Three Posts, NSUI One in DUSU Polls

New Delhi: The RSS-affiliated ABVP bagged three posts in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), including the key post of president, restricting the Congress-backed NSUI to one post in the high-octane polls.

ABVP's Aryan Maan bagged the president's post, trouncing his rival from NSUI Joslyn Nandita Choudhary by a margin of 16,196 votes.

NSUI candidate Rahul Jhansla (29,339 votes) defeated ABVP's Govind Tanwar (20,547 votes) to win the vice president's post.

Kunal Chaudhary of the ABVP polled 23,779 votes to bag the secretary's post by defeating NSUI's Kabir. ABVP's Deepika Jha defeated Lavkush Bhadana to win the joint secretary's post in the central panel.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Association (AISA) combined drew a blank.

In a post on X, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary said the party "fought well in this odd election -- not just against the ABVP, but against the combined force of the DU admin, Delhi govt, central govt, RSS-BJP & Delhi Police".

"Yet thousands of DU students stood firmly with us and our candidates fought well. Best wishes to Rahul Jhansla, newly elected DUSU vice president from NSUI panel, and to all other office bearers who won. Win or loss, NSUI will always fight for common students, their issues & to save DU. We will only grow stronger."

In the 2024 DUSU polls, the NSUI had won the president's post after a hiatus of seven years, along with the joint secretary's post. The ABVP secured the vice president's post and retained the secretary's position, maintaining its presence in the union.