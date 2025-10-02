Abu Azmi Sparks Row With Marathi Language Remarks

Mumbai:Maharashtra Samajwadi Party (SP) President Abu Asim Azmi has stirred controversy by refusing to speak in Marathi during an interaction with the media in Bhiwandi, a Muslim-majority area in Thane district. When reporters posed questions in Marathi, Azmi responded, “Why should I speak in Marathi? This is Bhiwandi.”

The remark quickly drew sharp criticism from political parties across the spectrum, especially from the ruling BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).



The BJP demanded immediate action against Mr. Azmi, while Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve warned that if the Samajwadi Party leader failed to show respect for Marathi, his party would “teach him in its own way.”



“In Maharashtra, respect for the Marathi language is non-negotiable. If Abu Azmi wants to learn, I’ll personally give him a Barakhadi (Marathi alphabet) book. First, we’ll try to explain politely. If he still doesn’t understand, we’ll explain it our way,” Mr. Surve said.



The MNS also slammed Mr. Azmi, alleging that he was making such statements merely to keep himself and his party in the headlines.



BJP Maharashtra BJP Maharashtra Uttar Bharatiya Morcha (North Indian Front) president Dr. Sanjay Pandey went further, calling the SP leader a “supporter of Pakistan and an anti-social element.” “Bhiwandi is in India, not Pakistan. This is a country where people of all communities respect each other’s languages. There’s no need for Azmi’s advice on where Marathi speakers should go,” he said.

Mr. Pandey, known to be close to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also demanded that the state government take strict action against the SP leader.

Maharashtra’s Culture Minister and senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar echoed the sentiments, stating, “Whether it’s Bhiwandi or Govandi, Marathi should be spoken everywhere in Maharashtra. Marathi is our soul.”

However, Mr. Azmi told this newspaper that his remarks were being taken out of context and politicised by parties who had “lost ground” and were now using the Marathi language as a political tool. “I respect the Marathi language and I know how to speak it. There were 10–12 reporters speaking at the same time. I only meant that Marathi will reach only as far as Maharashtra. If I speak in Hindi, my message will reach across the country. I also spoke in Marathi a few sentences. There was no need to speak in Marathi language as large numbers of media personnel were belonging to Hindi news channels,” he said.

