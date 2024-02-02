Abhivyakti 4: Celebrating Abilities, Feb 3, World One School, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Nayi Disha, a not-for-profit empowering families of children with developmental disabilities, said it would host the fourth edition of Abhivyakti on February 3 at the World One School, Hyderabad. The event aims to celebrate the creative talents of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities alongside their neuro-typical peers. It said Abhivyakti provides a platform for artistic expression through art, music, dance, painting and sculpture. Nayi Disha, with over 50,000 families and 5,500 professionals in its network, emphasises inclusion, highlighting that children with developmental disabilities share commonalities with others.