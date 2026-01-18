Abhishek: Modi Will Chant ‘Joy Bangla’ in Post-Poll Bengal Visit

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Assembly poll campaign slogan Paltano Dorkar (Need Change) in support of BJP during his two-day state visit.

Mr Banerjee reminded Mr Modi that he used to chant 'Jai Shree Ram' earlier while visiting the state but has started chanting ‘Joy Maa Kaali’, reflecting the change in him rather than the people.

Taking potshots at the PM, the Diamond Harbour TMC parliamentarian predicted that Mr Modi would change himself further when he would visit the state post-poll, giving the slogan of “Joy Bangla.”

Mr Banerjee, while leading his poll campaign, Abar Jitbe Bangla, at Chapra in Nadia, said, “On Saturday, Mr Modi said Paltano Dorkar! That means he wants to change the people of Bengal. You blocked funds for people of Bengal. You harassed them so that they now bow and surrender to you.”

He claimed, “In reality, TMC and the people of Bengal will not change. It’s you who used to start your rally by saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’ has started saying ‘Joy Maa Kaali’. We will not surrender to Bohiragoto (outsiders) and Delhi's Zamindar. It’s the Bohiragoto (outsiders) and Zamindar of Delhi or Gujarat who will change.”

Referring to the PM and his party, the TMC national general secretary said, “In the coming days, the people of Bengal will throw you out of power from Delhi. The way you have tortured people of Bengal for the last five years. The way you have misused agencies to harass the people of Bengal, they will reduce you to under 50 seats in upcoming assembly polls.”

He added, “I wonder what kind of players these people are! Despite tapping my phone, they lost the 2021 Assembly polls. Change will happen. Post 2026, Mr Modi will visit Bengal and chant ‘Joy Bangla’ slogans.”