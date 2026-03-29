Abhishek Banerjee Cracks The Whip On Rebel TMC Workers At Nowda Rally

BERHAMPORE: Trinamul congress national general secretary Abhishek Bandopadhyay strongly warned dissidents at Nowda assembly in Murshidabad on Sunday While addressing an election meeting at the Amtala school ground under Nowda assembly Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Bandopadhyay warned dissidents "You should vote for TMC candidate Mrs Sahina Mumataj Begum here, because she is the party candidate, no dissident activities never tolerated, if anybody think they will sabotage by wearing TMC jercy and will vote for BJP stooge Humayun Kabir, I have strong vigilance against them, they will be shown red card, otherwise they can be marched out of field for ever "!.

However, Abhishek Bandopadhyay softened his stance at once and said "I think you might have difference over candidate but this is not right time, actually BJP released poisonous snakes, that' snakes should be banished at first Humayun Kabir, Adhir Chowdhury and BJP, election commission all are hand in glove, they should be defeated at first, if you have another opinion please treat me as a candidate from Nowda I am ready to promise for developmental projects in Nowda like cold storage for onions etc", It may be mentioned prior to Abhishek Bandopadhyay’s visit at Nowda dissident TMC workers led by the Nowda block TMC president and Murshidabad Zila Parishad karmadhaskya Md Saifuzzaman alias Habib loyalists allegedly ransacked chairs at the meeting venue and demanded immediate change the present candidate Sahina Mumataj Begum and jostling, slogan shouting pandemonium prevailed between both warring groups, even Murshidabad MP Abu Taher Khan failed to pacify them and Abhishek Bandopadhyay strongly warned dissidents.

Abhishek Bandopadhyay went on Humayun Kabir , the AJUP party candidate from Nowda is nothing but BJP stooge and why he started to build Babri masjid in Murshidabad and don’t bring crocodile by digging canal here at all to fanning him, actually Abhishek Bandopadhyay is trying hard to bracketed Adhir Chowdhury, Humayun Kabir, BJP, Election commission into one bracket and said TMC never believe in divisive dirty religious politics, and they dared to riot in the name of Ram navami procession in Murshidabad but Election commission and BJP nexus changed arbitrarily DG,IG,SPs at random so riot mongers dared here.

But, none other than only Mamata Banerjee dared against to fight against election commission in the Supreme court on SIR issue and Humayun Kabir and Adhir Chowdhury are kept mum and remained busy with Central government security cover. Abhishek Bandopadhyay urged to win all 22 seats in Murshidabad in this election and said you can break the waist of outsider BJP, from Murshidabad and we Will defeat BJP totally in second phase of election. Abhishek Bandopadhyay said.