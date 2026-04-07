Abhishek Attacks 3 BJP Agents, Left In Murshidabad For WB Polls

Berhampore: Trinamul Congress scion Abhishek Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP of fielding three players--- Election Commission (EC), Aam Janata Unnyan Party founder Humayun Kabir and Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury--- to tackle chief minister Mamata Banerjee's party in Murshidabad in the West Bengal Assembly Election.

He told a poll campaign rally at Jalangi in Murshidabad, “BJP has deployed 3 agencies in this district and 3 agents are in charge of it. The first is the EC, headed by Gyanesh Kumar, who is busy in deleting voters' names. The two others are Mr Chowdhury and Mr Kabir who enjoy central forces’ security cover. Mr Kabir is also backed by Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM.”

The Diamond Harbour TMC MP also blamed Mr Kabir, Mr Owaisi and Mr Chowdhury for triggering unrest to split votes to help BJP and hence they did not get summoned by central agencies. Mr Banerjee later attacked the Left.

He claimed, “In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, many voted for CPI(M) and Congress believing that it would not affect the TMC government then. But this election is not only about giving TMC a fourth term but also about ousting BJP’s B and C teams and teaching a lesson to those who have stopped your rightful funds.”

The TMC national general secretary also alleged, “I challenge CPI(M), which was in power for 34 years, to reveal the number of roads they built, submersible tube wells they installed or any other development they brought to Jalangi and Domkal. CPI(M) is past. Do you ever buy spoiled vegetables?”

He added, “CPI(M) leader Mohammad Salim himself lost in 2024 to our Abu Taher Khan by over 1.6 lakh votes. Do not waste your vote on them. CPI(M) never fought against the special intensive revision. Only Ms Banerjee did.”