Abhishek Accuses BJP, Kabir of Inciting Beldanga Riots; Media, Trains Targeted

Berhampore: All India Trinamul congress general secretary Abhishek Bandopadhyay claimed " as per my knowledge BJP and its dummy traitor who is self appointed as Babri masjid builder and want vote (read suspended Bharatpur TMC mla and founder chairman of Janata Unnayan party Humayun Kabir) are instigating and fueling violence at Beldanga!" Abhishek Bandopadhyay furthermore said that few of his party leaders appealed me to defer todays road show and meeting at Berhampore as recurrent violence at Beldanga and so people will not able to join this rally but he told them who are fomenting trouble and instigating violence in the name of division of religion they should be isolated from people and will give them befitting reply in democratic way in coming assembly election, Diamond Harbour MP furthermore claimed " let wait and see BJP and its self proclaimed Babri masjid builder leader hobnobbing will come out in real time, so please maintain law and order and communal harmony.

TMC second in command, further more claimed that he already contacted with Jharkhand Chief minister, s secretariat and requested for proper enquiry over the migrant worker Alauddin Seikhs death case and they already started enquiry, however west Bengal state government is not sitting idle and already two helpline numbers for migrant workers for 24 hours round the clock opened and and rupees two lakhs as compensation and employment for next to kin of the victim's will be given by a team of MLAs very soon.Berhampore MP Yusuf Pathan is also present at the meeting and wanted to visit troubled Beldanga but I persuaded him said Abhishek Bandopadhyay.

However fresh violence erupted again at Beldanga on Saturday morning in the name of another migrant worker was attacked and injured at Palamu, Bihar.Angry mob again blocked national highway 12 and blocked train service by putting cement pole barricade on railway track at Beldanga station and even uprooted and broken railway level crossing system and pelted stones and brickbats on running train and NBSTC bus also and six passengers injured so far.Even two more journalists from Abp ananda Bengali news channel Partha Pratim Ghosh and his photo journalist Ujjwal Ghosh were attacked on Saturday during coverage time barring one woman journalist and another photo journalist were attacked and severally injured yesterday.

Meanwhile Eastern Railway deployed more RPF and RPSF at the troubled Beldanga station and closed train service at Krishnanagar Lalgola section for few hours, however police lathi charged and dispersed angry mob and lifted both rail and road blockade and arrested 30 accused so far said the SP Murshidabad Kumar sunny Raj he claimed " now situation under control as we are waiting for dialogue today also, so 30 hours passed but leaderless mob became unruly so we dispersed them forcibly and will identify trouble mongers furthermore " At one time Humayun Kabir tried hard to pacify angry mob and requested to withdraw violent agitation but trouble mongers turned deaf ears on his request.

Meanwhile Abhishek Bandopadhyay claimed that TMC already defeated BJP, s dummy congress leader Adhir Chowdhury in 2024 election and appealed this time people of Murshidabad will defeat two BJP MLA s and its dummy traitor Humayun Kabir also and TMC will win all 22 assembly seats in Murshidabad district and will cross 250 seats in the assembly election and challenged " I am always ready for open debate against BJP with our state government development report cards and central government report cards with no more hindu Muslim card but Facts and figures cards!. BJP and election commission unleashed reign of terror in the name of SIR ,and 86 persons already commited suicide so far, so give them a befitting reply."